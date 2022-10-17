Google Meet is putting you front and center in your next video call

Audio player loading…

Google has just announced a super-slick new update to keep you in focus when you next log on to a Meet video call.

More than two years on from the work from home order and many of us are still trying to figure out the ultimate WFH desk setup. First and foremost, our computer monitor needs to be in a comfortable place to avoid unnecessary strain. What this means, for many people, is that when it comes to video conferencing, they may not be in the best position on screen.

In its latest update, Google Meet can now automatically frame a participant before they join a meeting by digitally zooming to crop around the subject more closely, helping to eliminate nearby distractions.

Google Meet subject tracking

On its Workspace updates blog (opens in new tab), Google says this only happens once, so there’s no automatic subject tracking in the same way that we’ve seen with the iPad Pro’s Center Stage (which relies on the latest hardware).

This is so your camera view doesn’t constantly move as you move, which can be distracting, however the support article does say that users can open a settings pane to refocus part-way through a call if needed.

Availability for now is limited to Chrome version M91 or Edge version 91, meaning that Safari users will not get access to this feature.

Rollout has already begun, but it may take until the end of November for some users to see it in their accounts. Supported account types include Workspace Business Standard/Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials/Starter/Standard/Plus, Education Plus/Teaching, and Learning Upgrade, and Workspace Individual, however a supported device is also required - more on that on Google’s help page (opens in new tab).