Google Meet is fixing another of the worst parts of video calls

One of the biggest problems about video calls could soon be fixed thanks to a new Google Meet update.

The video conferencing service has revealed it will now automatically adjust the volume of meeting participants joining a call, hopefully meaning an end to deafening greetings.

Google Workspace says that the change was inspired by previous issues that arose when participants using different devices dial in to the same meeting, leading to "discrepancies in volume".

Google Meet volume

In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the news, Google noted that the update should hopefully lead to "smoother meetings, with less disruptions."

Users will need to ensure they have turned on Google Meet's noise cancellation capabilities, which are enabled by default in most business and enterprise accounts. Other users can turn this on (opens in new tab) by clicking the More options > Settings > Audio > Noise cancellation options before joining a meeting.

The update is rolling out now, and is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, and Individual customers.

Google Meet already adjusts the lighting levels for all participants prior to joining a call, helping to improve appearances for all users.

The service recently expanded this feature to improve the quality of background effects, making Google Meet better at separating background from foreground, which makes for a far cleaner effect when utilizing features like light adjustment and background blur.

This came alongside the launch of a new Meet settings panel that allows users to quickly access effects such as background blur, background images and styles before and during a video call.

Google Meet also recently made it easier to share your video feed, meaning starting up online presentations or kicking off team meetings should soon involve a lot less stress, and also allow all participants to be able to share their own video feed with everyone else.