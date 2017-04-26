Google Home just became your perfect kitchen companion

Have ambitions of competing on Master Chef or Chopped? Yeah, us too, and while we're still perfecting the fine art of, um, not burning food, Google Home wants to help you kill it in the kitchen.

The smart speaker is today adding recipes to the mix, allowing users to follow step-by-step instructions for over five million recipes read out by Google Assistant. Yes, you read that right: five million.

With the likes of Bon Appetit, The New York Times and, of course, the Food Network, feeding recipes to Google Home, aspiring chefs of every skill level will likely find just what they're looking for.

You'll first need to locate recipes through Google Assistant or search, then hit the 'Send to Google Home' button to shuttle the instructions to your speaker. Recipes are saved wherever you are, so you don't need to be home to earmark these digital cookbook pages.

To get cooking, say "OK Google, start cooking" or "OK Google, start recipe." If you need to go back a step, say "OK Google, repeat" or "OK Google, what's step two?" If you don't have a specific recipe in mind, you can also have Google look up how to make a dish for you.

Google Home will continue to function as normal while you're slicing and dicing, so you can play music, ask questions, and set timers, too.

Recipes are rolling out over the coming week, Google says, so don't be discouraged if you can't call up the feature just yet.