GoDaddy acquires SkyVerge in e-commerce push

GoDaddy has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the WooCommerce product developer SkyVerge for an undisclosed sum.

As one of the world's leading web hosting companies, GoDaddy is committed to helping entrepreneurs succeed online with high-performance WooCommerce stores that are feature-packed and can be built quickly. WordPress powers more than a third of all websites on the internet and 17 percent of all of these sites use WooCommerce which makes it one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world.

President of the partners business at GoDaddy, Patrick Pulvermüller explained in a press release how the SkyVerge acquisition will boost its WordPress strategy, saying:

"SkyVerge advances GoDaddy's WordPress strategy and enhances our ability to deliver intuitive eCommerce experiences that help everyday entrepreneurs sell online. The SkyVerge team is incredibly talented and its WooCommerce expertise will play an instrumental role in accelerating the development of future WordPress eCommerce solutions."

SkyVerge and GoDaddy

SkyVerge currently offers more than 60 WooCommerce extensions that span payments, email marketing and memberships and the company's extensions are used by over 100,000 e-commerce merchants to power their high-performance online stores.

SkyVerge WordPress plugins are also a favorite among users of the world's most popular CMS and they have been downloaded more than 3.1m times on WordPress.org.

As part of the acquisition, SkyVerge will continue to support its existing customers and product portfolio while also continuing to make contributions to open source software. All of the company's employees, including its co-founders and leadership team, will be joining GoDaddy once the acquisition receives final regulatory approval.

Cofounder of SkyVerge Max Rice explained how the acquisition will allow it to continue to push the future of e-commerce on WordPress forward, saying:

"We're thrilled to join GoDaddy, a company that shares our passion for helping everyday entrepreneurs succeed online. Our team is excited to bring our top-rated WooCommerce extensions to GoDaddy customers and continue to innovate and push the future of eCommerce on WordPress forward."