Are you ready to bust some ghosts? Well, you better be as Ghostbusters VR is coming to the Oculus Quest 2 (now Meta Quest 2) later this year.

This immersive new game is based on the film franchise of the same name and was announced as part of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.

Much like the heroes from the classic flicks, you and a team of ghost-catching aficionados will have to venture into spooky locales in order to eradicate the undead infestations.