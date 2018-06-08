Get PS4 bundles and deals during PlayStation's Days of Play

Today, PlayStation kicked off its Days of Play sales event. The 11-day event runs from June 8 to June 18, and will feature deals on PlayStation consoles, games, accessories, bundles, gear, and more. Additionally, you will be able to purchase the exclusive Days of Play PS4 Console in either the UK or US configuration.
Lest you think this is just a dressed-up summer clearance sale, PlayStation is discounting top titles like God of War and Gran Turismo Sport. PlayStation is also discounting PlayStation Plus memberships and its PlayStation Vue streaming TV service.
And if that wasn't enough, in the UK, PlayStation is also giving away prizes to players who collect trophies via the PlayStation Network during the Days of Play time period. Prizes include a Days of Play PS4 console and a year of PlayStation Plus membership.
To make it easier, we've rounded up the best Days of Play deals for you to check out below.
Best Days of Play deals (UK)
Sony PlayStation Days of Play PS4 500GB Console for £249.99 at Currys PCWorld
This console may only be discounted by £30, but its main selling point is being a limited edition design made especially for this year's Days of Play event. Plus, it comes with not one, but two DualShock 4 controllers.
Amazon and Very have it for the same price, although it is backordered at Amazon.View Deal
Sony PS4 Slim 500GB Console with free game for £249.99 at Argos
For this PS4 Slim bundle you get to choose a free game between three top selections: God of War, Gran Turismo Sport, and Detroit: Become Human. View Deal
Sony PS4 Slim 1TB Console with free game for £279.99 at Argos
For this deal, you get not one, but two games for free, along with a large 1TB hard drive. (Scroll down to Special Offers to see this deal.) Even better, one of those games happens to be God of War, certainly a contender for game of the year.View Deal
Sony PlayStation VR Starter Kit with two games for £199.99 at Game
If you're ready to enter the world of virtual reality, here's a bundle that's perfect for getting you going. Not only do you get the PlayStation VR starter kit, but you can choose from three different bundles that each include two games.View Deal
Best Days of Play deals (US)
Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Slim Days of Play Limited Edition Console for $299.99 at Walmart
Like the British edition, this limited-edition console comes in a fetching blue color with gold symbols. However, the US edition comes with a twice-as-large hard drive, but only one controller instead of two. Get this before it sells out.
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $349.99 at Walmart
If you want to get Sony's top-of-the-line PS4 console, now is a great time to do it. You can get it from Walmart for $50 off its list price. This console supports 4K content.View Deal
Sony PlayStation VR Doom VFR Bundle for $199.99 at Walmart
Here's another economical entry into the world of virtual reality. This bundle comes with Doom VFR, the sidestory VR spinoff of the popular Doom game. And you can get it now for nearly $200 off list price.View Deal