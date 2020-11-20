Get an HP Envy for $100 off with this early Black Friday deal

HP is running some major Black Friday deals this week including $100 off the HP Envy, one of our favorite "Prosumer" Windows 10 laptops of the year (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

HP Envy 17-Inch: $1,599.00 $1,499 at HP

Head over to HP and grab HP Envy 17-inch with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD with 32GB Intel Optane memory, and a 17.3-inch 4K display. Want something different? Tinker with the settings and enjoy $100 off regardless.View Deal

We liked the HP Envy 15 when we reviewed it a couple months ago for it's style and performance, and much of that applies to it's larger, 17-inch sibling. There's no option for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 like with the model we reviewed, but the Intel Iris Xe graphics should be more than enough for most light-to-medium creative work.

On the plus side, the Envy 17-inch won't be leaving behind a scorch mark in your lap like the more powerful models are known to do, so there's some positives to the various trade-offs as well.

There are several other options you can tinker with if you'd like different specs, so it's definitely worth giving it a look over at HP while these Black Friday laptop deals last.

HP Envy deals in your region

For those outside the US, you can still get an amazing deal on the HP Envy by checking the retailers below.