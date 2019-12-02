The Asus ROG Zephyrus S had a huge Cyber Monday Lightning deal, but it's already gone

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S is straight up one of the best gaming laptops on the market. Not only is it packed with incredibly powerful hardware, but it's so thin, light and just attractive (as tech goes) that you're going to want to take it everywhere you go.

And, with this Cyber Monday deal, it's more affordable than ever before. However, this is a Lightning deal from Amazon, so it sold out incredibly quickly – in just 6 minutes, in fact.

Not in the US? Scroll down for Asus Zephyrus S deals in your neck of the woods.

You can knock off a whopping $800 off the asking price for this beautiful laptop with this Cyber Monday laptop deal from Amazon, dropping the price down to a super-accessible $1,199. For a laptop of this calibre, that's an absolute steal.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S: $1,999 $1,199 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S is a thin and light gaming laptop packed with the most powerful laptop-class hardware out there. This model, with an RTX 2070 will be more than capable of handling every game you throw at it in style, and this $800 discount is so tempting. View Deal

This particular configuration of the Asus Zephyrus S is packed with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 and a 512GB SSD. Basically, there isn't a PC game out there that this laptop won't absolutely smash, especially at its native resolution.

That native resolution, by the way is 1,920 x 1,080, which may seem low to some. However, it is a 144Hz panel, so games are going to feel incredibly smooth, especially if you can actually get to 144 fps – which with this laptop, will be most games. The Asus ROG Zephyrus S is, especially at this price, one of the best gaming laptops around, and you should absolutely jump on this deal if you're after a great gaming laptop.