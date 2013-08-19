Trending
Xbox One titles expand to a still-growing total of 50 games

Lookin' good Xbox One. Lookin' good

Driving, fighting, shooting, building all present and accounted for

The Xbox One is nearly here, and the games for the next-gen console are stacking up quite nicely.

Xbox Wire released an updated list of games today rounding out the total title count to 50 - though that number will continue to grow as the site stated more games are expected during Gamescom this week.

Though the Xbox One shares some title releases with the PlayStation 4 - which has a total of 34 games currently - 38% of its list is made up of either exclusive content or contain timed exclusive content for the One, while 37% of the titles are completely new IP.

Notable heavyweights recently hyped up by Xbox are Ryse: Son of Rome, Halo and Quantum Break plus a few familiar titles like Minecraft: Xbox One Edition and Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfarecan be found on the list.

