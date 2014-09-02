TechRadar Tip Off: Just in time for Halloween, win a giant brain from GamesRadar

They say a brain is a beautiful thing to waste and since two brains are better than one, we here at TechRadar want to help you bring home a spooky noggin’ in time for the holidays.

Our sister site GamesRadar has teamed up with the horror-ble team at Bethesda to bring to life a replica brain from the upcoming survival game The Evil Within. The best (or worst) part? It can be all yours.

To enter, all you need to do is download The Evil Within photo app on either Google Play or the iTunes App Store, and submit a picture of yourself sporting the signature barbed-wire. Don’t do the smartphone thing? Check out The Evil Within’s Facebook app for other ways to enter.

Oh, and you might want to get a move on – the contest ends frighteningly soon.