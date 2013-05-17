Nintendo taking grassroots approach to E3 with in-store game demos

Nintendo announced this morning that several of its unreleased Wii U games will be playable at 100 Best Buy stores across the U.S. and Canada during the week of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June.

E3 is gaming's biggest event, but these days Nintendo is more interested in interacting directly with fans thank courting larger crowds and the media.

That's evident in the company's Nintendo Direct videos, a series of live streamed presentations that anyone can watch online.

Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime announced the partnership with Best Buy during today's Nintendo Direct.

Stomping the middle man

Fils-Aime didn't reveal what games will be playable at Best Buy stores, and it's unknown what new games Nintendo will be showing off at E3.

"This year we're making E3 for the people," he said. "We want to make sure you get the chance to try our games as well."

The Mario maker announced in April that it will not hold a traditional press conference during the expo, instead hosting more low-key demos for press.

With Nintendo game demos coming to Best Buy stores as well, it seems press and fans will be getting the same E3 experience for once, at least where Nintendo is concerned. The Best Buy demos, by the way, kick off June 10.

During today's Nintendo Direct Video Nintendo Global President Satoru Iwata revealed new games like Sonic: Lost World and Mario & Sonic at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games as well as release dates for The Wonderful 101 and Super Luigi U.