Here's proof Fallout 4 looks better on PC vs Xbox One and PS4

If you're lucky enough to own a PC, a PlayStation 4 and an Xbox One, but you can't decide on which platform to get Fallout 4 on, this video might help you make your decision.

YouTuber Candyland, who regularly posts graphics comparisons of video games, has given us a side by side look at Fallout 4 on all three platforms, confirming what was mostly expected - Bethesda's latest looks better on PC than on the consoles.

But only slightly.

The main differences that Candyland spots between the PC (with graphics settings set to maximum) and consoles is mostly based on shadows, lighting and the level of detail viewable, rather than framerate.

But if you don't have a PC and are tossing up between the two consoles, this video might not help, as both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game look pretty identical.

You can check it out for yourself below.