Sling TV heads to Xbox One with its first game console app

Dish subsidiary Sling TV and Microsoft today announced that they're launching the first Sling TV app on a game console on Xbox One today.

The Sling TV app brings a number of live TV channels, including ESPN, AMC, TNT, TBS, IFC, Adult Swim, CNN, Food, Travel and many others, to Xbox One without the need for a separate cable subscription.

Xbox users get to try a month of Sling TV for free by downloading the app, while a purchase of a new Xbox One from a Microsoft Store or the company's website in the next five days can get you three months free.

After that a Sling TV subscription costs $20 per month, with a variety of optional $5 additional channel packages for kids, sports fans and more.

The service is shaping up to be a cord cutter's dream, and with support for Xbox One its appeal has only increased.

So far, though, there's no indication that it will arrive on PS4, especially with Sony launching its own PlayStation Vue service.