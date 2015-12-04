Best Christmas gifts for gamers
Admit it, you're stuck. The gamer in your life has all the consoles and graphics cards they need so what's left for Christmas? Well, worry not. We've got a veritable sleighful of gift suggestions. Whether you've got a console gamer who needs some accessories or an Assassin's Creed obsessive who needs their next stabby fix, there's always a festive solution.
The year's biggest games have offered up tech and merchandise that ranges from the sublime to the utterly ridiculous - it's up to you which category the above Fallout Bobblehead decorations from the Bethesda Store fall into - and we've collected some of the best here. There's something for all sizes of gamer stocking.
Happy shopping.
Vertagear Racing Series S-Line SL4000
Because everyone wants lumbar support for Christmas. While it looks like the seat equivalent of a Transformer, this spinning behemoth of a gaming chair is an ultra-comfortable solution for all those hours spent working and playing in front of a PC. And if your special someone happily tinkers with PC game settings, this has 170 degrees of backrest to crank between and four armrest points to tweak. Head and adjustable lumbar cushions are included as standard.
I was once a sceptic. My spine convinced me otherwise.
Price: £214.99
Where to buy: Overclockers
Hauppauge HD PVR Rocket Portable Game Capture
There's plenty of PS4 and Xbox One capture solutions out there for budding YouTubers but the nice thing about the Hauppauge Rocket Portable is the fact that you don't need to plug in a laptop to record footage. Instead all you need to do is plug in a USB thumb drive and power the box via a USB port and it's good to go for 1080p mp4 recording at 30fps. It even comes with a mic for on the go gaming commentary recording and has full streaming capabilities when connected to a PC.
Price: £99.99
Where to buy: Amazon
Turtle Beach Star Wars Battlefront Headset
There's no escape from Star Wars this Christmas so it's the perfect time to give the gift of a galaxy far, far away. This Imperial themed headset from Turtle Beach works with PC, PS4 and Xbox One and the mic is fully detachable for those lunchtime wanders through Tatooine when music is more important than anything else. A 3.5mm jack means the stylish headphones are ideal for mobile as well as plugging into consoles, and 50mm drivers deliver surprisingly, err, forceful sound.
Price: £69.99
Where to buy: Amazon
Steam Link with Steam Controller
Under the television isn't just the domain of consoles any more. The Steam Link box connects to your gaming PC via your router and allows streaming of your entire Steam library to the TV. The Steam controller, available separately, is Valve's own custom pad that allows ultra-precision controls for games that would normally require a keyboard and mouse. Yep, this and the introduction of Steam's Big Picture mode means that no television will ever be safe again. Choose this gift wisely.
Price: £39.99 each
Where to buy: Steam
Darth Vader DualShock 4
This controller was originally released exclusively as part of a limited edition PS4 console to celebrate the launch of Star Wars Battlefront. Popular demand means it's available to buy separately but the response has been surprisingly Marmite-flavoured. While some people love the Vader chest button stylings - yes, that's why they're mismatched - and glossy helmet finish, others aren't so sure. The touchpad itself is even covered in the Star Wars logo for ultimate Jedi affiliation.
Hate it? Well, just remember where that leads...
Price: £49.99
Where to buy: Amazon
Merge VR headset
2016 is going to be the year of virtual reality when we finally get our heads in the game but there's a surprising selection of budget options before the big hitters are released. This GAME exclusive headset uses an Android or iOS phone to take in the wonders of VR, and is lined with comfortable foam. There's even a set of buttons on the outside to control the action and a space for the front facing camera to experience augmented reality.
Perhaps not one for immediately after Christmas dinner though...
Price: £39.99
Where to buy: GAME
Xbox One Elite Controller
This levelled up pad from Microsoft takes control up to a professional level. The Elite controller can be fully customised to your thumb's content with alternative metal thumbsticks and D-Pads. If the futuristic metal D-pad option isn't enough, there's hair trigger locks to save time on shots fired and four interchangeable paddle slots on the rear to make sure you never have to remove your thumbs from the sticks. Plus, everything can be customised from an app and carried around in a swish hard case.
Price: £119.99
Where to buy: Microsoft Store
Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Keyboard
Incredibly, this gaming keyboard from Logitech can be customised with over 16.8 million different colours so that's every hue you could ever want and about 16.7 million more. Romer-G mechanical keys have a 25% faster response rate than standard models and there are 9 customisable 'G' keys for your own custom commands. These can even be set from an accompanying app. Alternatively there's always just the option to take in the breathing and ripple colour effects. It's the little things.
Price: £159.00
Where to buy: Amazon
Fallout 4 SteelSeries Mouse, Headset and Mouse Mat
Getting fewer calls than usual? Messages going unanswered for days at a time or perhaps made up of one word answers? It's okay, you've lost your gamer to Fallout 4. They'll be back. Maybe.
At least you can look after them in the Wasteland with these PC accessories. Emblazoned with the logo of Vault 111, this trio of Wasteland goods is from PC tech pros SteelSeries so built with Commonwealth comfort in mind.
Radiation protection not guaranteed.
Price: Mouse: £46.82 / Headset: £76.94 / Mousepad: £16.72
Where to buy: Bethesda Store
Yarn Yoshi Amiibo
There's just no getting over the cutosity - it's definitely a word - of these multicoloured knitted lizards. Released in three adorable colours to celebrate the release of Yoshi's Wooly World, one of these makes a perfect present for the Nintendo fan in your family. With his built in NFC chip, Yoshi can be also be used in the Wii U editions of Mario Tennis, Chibi-Robo! Zip Lash and the level building Super Mario Maker.
Good luck picking a colour.
Price: £13.99
Where to buy: Nintendo
Waterfield City Slicker Cases for 3DS
Even a Pikachu 3DS XL needs a classy case to Street Pass in.
Waterfield Designs is based in San Francisco and hand make all their cases with real leather and premium materials. Officially the classiest way to go Monster Hunting, the City Slicker comes in black, kiwi, orange, camel and grizzly colour schemes and there are options for the original 3DS and New 3DS. There's even space inside for games and a zippered pocket for the odd extra stylus.
Price: £39.24
Where to buy: Waterfield - SFBags
Assassin's Creed Syndicate Monopoly
For the person who wants to play but can't get away for some alone time on Christmas Day, this is the easy way to get some analogue assassination on the go with the whole family. Plus, no one has to explain the Animus, Those Who Came Before or the 20 previous games to anyone under the influence of eggnog. It's not clear how this is different from regular Monopoly given its setting but do not pass go, do not collect £200, go directly to Victorian London.
And try not to stab anyone in the Community Chest.
Price: £29.99
Where to buy: Amazon
Numskull Christmas jumpers
OK, I hold my hands up, they're not even remotely tech related but it is definitely Christmas and gamers love to show their dedication to the cause. From crocheted Hadouken snowflakes to stitched PlayStation symbols, Numskull's gaming Christmas jumpers are far more stylish than they have any right to be. Fallout, Star Wars, Assassin's Creed and Street Fighter have all had the knitted festive treatment. You'd have to be a Scrooge not to get involved.
Price: £34.99
Where to buy: Yellow Bulldog
Fallout 4 Funko Pop Figurines
We're getting into stocking filler territory now. The ultra addictive Funko Pop figures have added Fallout 4's Dogmeat to the ranks and suddenly nothing is ever going to be the same again. Complete with welding goggles and red bandana, the trusty canine looks absurdly cute in plastic toy form. Add in a Vault Boy version in blue and yellow and male and female Wanderer offerings and these are sure to make your favourite Wasteland explorer feel extra S.P.E.C.I.A.L.
Price: £9.99
Where to buy: Forbidden Planet
Gunnar Intercept AOnyx/Amber Gaming Glasses
Who said gamers couldn't be stylish while playing? While these glasses don't remove that slack-jawed gaze after 60 hours in Fallout 4's Wasteland, they've been crafted by retina pros Gunnar to reduce the eyeball strain that comes with screen exposure. They also have a protective anti-glare lens coating that increases on screen contrast for better in game visuals. No blaming poor eyesight for dying now! The Intercepts have a retro-style frame for the gaming hipster in your life and they're even comfortable for long term use.
Price: £59.38
Where to buy: Amazon
Loot Crate gift subscription
Give the gift that keeps on giving. US firm Loot Crate will deliver gaming and geeky goodness every month (for a fee) which makes Christmas last even longer. Subscriptions can be taken out in one, three and six month varieties to deliver $45 worth of loot every 28 days. Each box contains multiple pieces of merchandise such as models, stickers and keyrings, and a monthly T-shirt. Previous boxes have even been themed around big games such as Fallout 4 and Mass Effect.
Price: £56 for 3 months
Where to buy: LootCrate