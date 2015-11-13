10 Xbox 360 games that aren't Xbox One backwards compatible, but should be

The New Xbox Experience update for Xbox One has turned Microsoft's console into something almost entirely different to the original console that launched in 2013.

In addition to a new UI powered by Windows 10 and a revamped media hub, the big draw of the Xbox One's latest update is that it makes the console backwards compatible with 104 Xbox 360 games.

While it may be tempting to toss out your Xbox 360 now that its successor can work with your game library, the catch is that the list of compatible games isn't without a few notable omissions.

Thankfully, Xbox plans to roll out additions on a regular basis, with titles like Halo Reach, Call of Duty: Black Ops, and the entire BioShock series (including the criminally-overlooked BioShock 2) making their way to the One in December.

Since publishers get a say in what games can work with the Xbox One, several games that have recently been remastered for new consoles, such as Dishonored, DmC: Devil May Cry and Saints Row IV are unlikely to make a comeback.

However, we've found a list of games that, barring some unknown legal hassle, should join the ranks of backwards compatible titles on Xbox One as soon as possible. Most if not all will likely make it to the One at some point, but we just can't bear to wait that long.