Secret GameStop PS5 restock today to fill the void left by Best Buy – when to buy it

Why is it a secret? Because the PS5 restock will initially be available to only PowerUp Pro members, according to GameStop. They get early access to the PS5 starting at 11:30am EDT / 10:30am CDT / 8:30am PDT. This makes up for the fact that there is likely to be no Best Buy restock until Monday, according to our exclusive sources.

PS5 restock news for June 18: GameStop, not Best Buy

We know Best Buy is preparing for a PS5 restock soon (it has added a new bundle in the last week and has teased the add-to-cart button), but we're not confident it'll be today based on the updated information from our sources. There was no inventory at Best Buy warehouses as of yesterday, but when that has happened before, it usually means a restock will happen early the next week.

Instead, turn your attention to the GameStop PS5 restock that is about to go live. It's meant for PowerUp Pro members at 11:30am EDT / 10:30am CDT / 9:30am MDT / 8:30am PDT.GameStop hasn't told us two things:

⚠️GameStop PS5 restock online early *for PowerUp Rewards Pro members* at 11:30pm ET / 8:30am PT. Get a *DIGITAL* membership for $15 here: https://t.co/W7oKqHEfmZ I'll 🚨 when it's time w/ a main tweet + link push notification (it's 7am PT now; I don't want to wake people) pic.twitter.com/0ByQNBRJKHJune 18, 2021 See more

If it'll be PS5 bundles only (this is likely since GameStop can still sell through bundles in a matter of a few minutes)

If there will be a PS5 restock for everyone else who isn't a PowerUp pro member afterward the initial 11:30am EDT time

We'll continue to report on the GameStop PS5 restock today to answer these questions. We've reached out to GameStop for an official statement. Many people keep asking us if it'll be at 10:30am CST, and that's kind of correct. It'll be at 10:30am CDT (GameStop uses this time zone as it's headquartered in Grapevine, Texas).

Developing...