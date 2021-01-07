GameStop PS5 restock: get this bundle while it's back in stock today

There's a GameStop PS5 restock happening right now, meaning you'll be able to buy Sony's hard-to-find console have it before the end of the month.

Today's PS5 restock bundle at GameStop comes with Spider-Man, Demon's Souls, two PS5 DualSense controllers and a $20 GameStop gift card. Of course, PlayStation 5 routinely sells out, but as of publication, it's in stock.

Earlier this morning, we spotted a PS5 restock at Best Buy, but that has since sold out completely. Late this afternoon GameStop became your new best hope with inventory.

Some people may decry the need to buy a PS5 bundle, but it slows down bots and resellers, and actually positions this restock toward gamers who want to buy Spider-Man and Demon's Souls (two of the best PS5 games you'd want to own anyway). It's mighty hard for people to resell these games for profit when in stock for their MSRP.

We'll keep this page updated in case the PS5 restock dwindles over time.