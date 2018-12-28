Foxconn may begin manufacturing iPhone X models in India starting 2019

Apple is reportedly planning to start assembling its premium iPhone X-series in India. It is said that Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn will be manufacturing the latest iPhones in India starting 2019.

To recall, Apple assembles some of the older iPhone models like the iPhone SE and iPhone 6S in the country at its first unit in Bengaluru.

According to Reuters, sources familiar with the development revealed that Apple will soon start assembling iPhone X-series in the country with the help of Foxconn. The report further suggests that Foxconn may invest around $356 million to expand its plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. At the same plant, Foxconn manufactures smartphones for Chinese OEM Xiaomi.

The plant, named as Project Fruit has been under works for over a year, as per a person closely involved in the project. Moreover, the sources in the state suggest that the announcement might take place on January 24, during the second Global Investor Meet slated to be held in January.

Foxconn and Apple have neither confirmed nor denied the report as of now. If the reports are true, we might see a reduced cost of iPhone X variants in India and it may also help Apple to strengthen their position in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market.