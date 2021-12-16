Fortnite Winterfest 2021 event includes Spider-Man: No Way Home skins

Audio player loading…

Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Zendaya's MJ will be included as unlockable skins in Fortnite, as part of the game's Winterfest 2021 event and a cross-promotion with the newly released Spider-Man: No Way Home movie.

According to the official Fortnite website, the Tom Holland skin will come in two variants: the more traditional red Spider-Man outfit and the new black and yellow costume he wears in No Way Home. It also comes with a built-in emote that lets you take the mask off. Guess Peter's not as protective of his secret identity in the world of Fortnite.

These skins will be available in the in-game item shop from December 16 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET (or December 17 at 12am GMT / 11am AEDT). Their inclusion is hardly surprising considering Spider-Man is one of the big guest stars of the current Fortnite season.

Contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Is Fortnite canon? ... Probably not

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 3 began on December 5 and, after numerous other Marvel cameos, finally marked Spider-Man's inclusion. Aside from the character's iconic red and blue outfit, you can unlock his black symbiote suit and his white Future Foundation suit.

Spider-Man's web shooters can also be picked up as an item during matches. With these, literally anyone can swing through the air to traverse the island. However, they will only spawn at specific locations on the map.

While No Way Home does involve the multiverse, it doesn't look like Spider-Man's Fortnite appearance is in any way canon to the movie. So don't expect Agent Jonesy or Fishsticks to come careening through one of those Doctor Strange portals when/if you go see it in the cinema.

No Way Home's plot sees Peter, after having his identity outed at the end of the last movie, ask for Strange's help to make everyone forget that he's Spider-Man. But when Strange's spell goes awry, villains from other universes arrive and Peter has to round them up and send them back.

Even if it is just glorified advertising, die-hard fans of Spider-Man and Fortnite are definitely eating well at the moment.