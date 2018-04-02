Fortnite is now available for all on the iOS App Store, well, to those with at least with an iPhone that’s no older than the iPhone SE or iPhone 6S .

The popular battle royale multiplayer shooter was previously in beta, and available to download via an invitation. But now, all you have to do is open up the App Store on your iOS 11 device, whether it be an iPhone or a tablet (restricted to iPads going back as far as the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 4 ) and it will be ready to download.

Fortnite on mobile, while not yet available on Android, supports cross-platform play , connecting you to matches against players on PC and Xbox One. This ensures that the pool of available teammates and opponents is far higher than if this version of the game were limited to just phones, meaning you’ll always find a game going on.

If now is your first time jumping into the frenzy, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Thankfully, we’ve been busy playing the beta ourselves and have some tips .

Via The Verge