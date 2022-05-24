Feast your eyes on the first complete PS Plus games library

The revamped PS Plus subscription service has begun rolling out across Asia, giving us a look at its complete catalog of games.
While Sony had previously released a partial selection of the new PS Plus library, the full list can now be seen on the official PlayStation website (opens in new tab) when viewing it in an Asian region. It gives a complete breakdown of every game included on the platform for Asian countries.
As expected, it spans a slate of modern PS4 and PS5 releases, including major first-party titles such as God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Ghost of Tsushima. A bunch of notable third-party titles are also listed, such as Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Several additional older titles have also been revealed, such as Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, Darksiders 2, and God of War 3 Remastered. Many of those retro titles will release with new display options, coming packaged with several resolutions and filters for you to pick from.
As the PlayStation website makes clear, however, the PS Plus Premium games library will vary between regions, meaning it may look different in your part of the world. It's likely that the American and European catalog will be far larger, as Sony previously said (opens in new tab) the service will include 400 PS4 and PS5 games, but only around 200 are listed in this Asian roster. Keep your eyes peeled for your region’s games list when the service rolls out in America on June 13 and Europe on June 23.
In a separate blog post (opens in new tab), Sony confirmed that the PS Plus games library will refresh monthly. The PS Plus Essential tier – which is equivalent to the current PS Plus service – will continue to receive a couple of complimentary games on the first Tuesday of each month. You can check out the differences between the current and upcoming service with out handy explainer on the new PS Plus vs old PS Plus for more details.
The PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers – which provide access to the main download and streaming library – will receive new titles in the middle of each month. The number of games added to the platform each month will vary.
Check out the complete PS Plus games library below.
PS Plus PS4 and PS5 catalog
- ABZU
- Adr1ft
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ALIENATION
- AO Tennis 2
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
- AVICII Invector
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Child of Light
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- Death end re;Quest2
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Deliver Us the Moon
- DEMON’S SOULS
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Entwined
- Everybody’s Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- For Honor
- For the King
- Foreclosed (PS4)
- Foreclosed (PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Gabbuchi
- Get Even
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS4)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- God of War
- Golf with Your Friends
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- Greedfall (PS4)
- Greedfall (PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX
- Harvest Moon Light of Hope Special Edition
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4)
- Human Fall Flat (PS5)
- I am Dead (PS4)
- I am Dead (PS5)
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Injustice 2
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- KNACK
- Kona (PS4)
- Kona (PS5)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4)
- Last Stop (PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Project CARS 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Relicta
- RESOGUN
- Returnal
- RIDE 4 (PS4)
- RIDE 4 (PS5)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
- Terraria
- The Artful Escape (PS4)
- The Artful Escape (PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Council – The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
- Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4)
- Wreckfest (PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
- YO-KAI WATCH 4++
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
PS Plus retro catalog
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Beyond: Two Souls
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Crysis Remastered
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)
- Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
- Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
- God of War III Remastered
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Heavy Rain
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)
- Hotline Miami
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS5)
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddyse (PS1/PS5)
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Patapon Remastered
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Rainbow Moon
- Resident Evil
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)
PS Plus game trials
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Cyberpunk 2077
- WWE 2K22
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Lego City Undercover
- Biomutant
- Farming Simulator 22
- MotoGP 22
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- ELEX 2
PS Plus Essential collection
This is a library of PS4 games that can be accessed by every PS Plus subscriber, but can only be played through a PS5.
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Monster Hunter: World
- Infamous Second Son
- Ratchet and Clank
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Mortal Kombat X
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition