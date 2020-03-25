Facebook is struggling to keep running under 'unprecedented' demand

Facebook is trembling under the weight of traffic, as people around the world turn to the app to keep in touch with friends and family during the coronavirus pandemic.

So far the social network as managed to stay up and running, but has dialled back video quality for users in Europe to help mitigate the effect of the surge in demand, and has dropped many of the contract workers who moderate its content.

Anyone who flags a post for moderators' attention now sees a warning that the team is currently under increased pressure, and that content should only be reported if it's clearly a significant violation of Facebook's terms of use.

""The usage growth from COVID-19 is unprecedented across the industry, and we are experiencing new records in usage almost every day," Alex Schultz, Facebook's vice president of analytics, and vice president of infrastructure Jay Pareikh, wrote in a statement.

In company hit hardest by coronavirus, total messaging has increased up to 50%, and voice and video calling have more than doubled.

Alternatives to Facebook

If you're looking for an alternative to Facebook for keeping in touch with loved ones, there are lots of options available. WhatsApp (also owned by Facebook) is a particularly good substitute for Facebook Messenger, as it allows you to make video calls for free if you're using your home Wi-Fi, and easily keep in touch with large groups in shared text chats. Find out how to use WhatsApp.

Zoom video conferencing is another good option. It's not designed for text chats, but it allows you to make video calls with up to 99 other people for free. Calls are limited to 40 minutes unless the person hosting the call upgrades to a paid account, but that's a good chunk of time for catching up and making sure everyone is safe and well. How to use Zoom video conferencing.

Skype is a great choice for both text chats and video calls with multiple participants. It's very easy to use, having undergone a total redesign last year that simplified its interface, and calls to other Skype users are completely free. You can even call mobile phones and landlines if you buy some Skype credit, which typically works out cheaper than using your actual phone. How to use Skype.

