Exclusive: PS5 restock at Target is likely to happen tomorrow – here's when

TechRadar can confirm that Target employees have been preparing for a PS5 restock that is likely to happen tomorrow morning. An Xbox Series X restock is also said to be ready for the same online-only ordering process, employees tell us.

"We have roughly 8 Xbox consoles and 22 PS5 consoles," we were told in a Direct Message on Twitter by a Target employee. Across three stores, employees told us that there are more more PS5 Disc Editions and very few to no PS5 Digital Editions for the impending Target restock.

Customers nationwide are also finding PS5 showing up in kiosks tonight ahead of the expected sale. Twitch streamer MyGuyMcFly snapped and sent TechRadar a photo, seen below, showing 18 PS5 consoles in stock at a local Target in Minnesota, suggesting they're ready for tomorrow morning.

I'm getting a lot of photos showing Target is readying the PS5 Disc for sale tomorrow. Moreover, three Target employees have also said they have PS5 and Xbox stock for an online-only purchase (in store pickup).

All three employees we talked to live in different parts of the US, so there's a good chance this is a nationwide restock. We saw something similar two weeks ago when both the PS5 and Xbox Series X were sold online for in-store pickup. The consoles only lasted a few minutes before Target ran out of stock.

Last time there was a major Target PS5 restock, it happened at 8am EST, so it's best to be prepared to wake up early, even if you're on the West Coast. However, there are no guarantees that Target will launch orders a 8AM EST.

TechRadar also has several photos of boxes in the Target backroom showing Xbox Series X and PS5 inventory, although we are withholding those pictures until we can ensure there are no markings that can be traced back to our sources.

PS5 has been nearly impossible to find in stock for more than a few minutes every time stores restock the Sony console. We're finding the same can be said about the Xbox Series X. Both Sony and Microsoft launches their respective consoles in November 2020 and haven't been able to manufacturer enough to meet demand.

Stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy routinely add new stock to their stores and the crush of people coming to their sites often crashes the pages.