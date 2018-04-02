Etisalat lowers GCC roaming costs

If you're using Etisalat as your mobile service provider and travel to other GCC countries frequently, you'll notice a bit of a dip on your monthly bills. The telco has reduced it's roaming rates for calling, texting and using data from the 1st of April for both prepaid and post-paid customers.

New vs old

The following are the new rates by Etisalat that went into effect the 1st of April:

Outgoing calls to UAE & other GCC

Old: 2.277 AED/min, New: 2.203 AED/min

Outgoing Local calls

Old: 0.918 AED/min, New: 0.881 AED/min

Outgoing SMS

Old: 0.257 AED/SMS, New: 0.22 AED/SMS

Incoming Calls

Old: 1.028 AED/min, New: 0.808 AED/min

Data

Old: 3.122 AED/MB, New: 2.203 AED/MB

While these prices make calling when traveling with Etisalat a little bit more affordable, we highly recommend purchasing data packs to keep your data costs in check. These bundles provide you with a lot more data for a lot less and are available on both du and Etisalat networks.