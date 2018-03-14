Microsoft to deliver cloud services from new regional datacenters

Microsoft today announced plans to deliver its Microsoft Cloud services to the region from the company’s first datacenters located in the Middle East.

The datacenters will be located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and will be connected to Microsoft’s global cloud infrastructure with initial availability is expected to be in 2019.

“Microsoft has been present in the Middle East for more than two decades and is deeply invested in the region in many ways,” says Sayed Hashish, Regional General Manager, Microsoft Gulf. “Driven by strong customer demand for cloud computing, local datacenters were the logical next step given the enormous opportunity that the cloud presents. In areas like digital transformation, and the development of new intelligent services, our ambition is for the Microsoft Cloud to form a strategic part of the backbone for regional economic development.”

Etisalat Digital, a business unit of Etisalat, is said to be collaborating closely with Microsoft as a Cloud Solutions Provider, offering integrated connectivity with Microsoft ExpressRoute as well as private cloud services using Azure Stack. Etisalat is also set to provide consulting, migration and managed services to ensure the smooth transition of business customers to the cloud

Salvador Anglada, Chief Business Officer, Etisalat says, “This alliance reinforces the UAE 2021 vision to become one of the top knowledge-based economies in the world. Our collaboration with Microsoft perfectly fits our existing capabilities and positions Etisalat Digital as the leading partner for our customers’ digital transformation journey. The strength of Microsoft’s cloud combined with Etisalat’s own advanced infrastructure and reliable connectivity will be instrumental in accelerating cloud adoption in the UAE and the Middle East.”