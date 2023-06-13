Dragon's Dogma 2's open world is "four times" larger than the original

We now know a little more about Dragon's Dogma 2, thanks to its spotlight at the tail end of the recent Capcom Showcase.

Dragon's Dogma 2 game director, Hideaki Itsuno, claimed that the upcoming sequel is "roughly four times the size" of the original's world of Gransys. Which, if you weren't aware, was already colossal in size. Itsuno added that there will be "more to experience than ever before," hinting that the world of Dragon's Dogma 2 will be packed with elements that encourage exploration.

Itsuno also confirmed that Dragon's Dogma 2 will be a strictly single-player game, but the returning pawn system will help it feel like a co-operative adventure. According to the director, pawns have had their AI vastly improved and will act more realistically, and be more responsive, in combat scenarios. They seem to also have been injected with more life and personality, as we see one high-five the protagonist Arisen after slaying a large monster.

The sequel is still very much a Dragon's Dogma title, through and through. You'll still create your Arisen and their main pawn, as well as hire up to two support pawns for a party of four. You can also choose from multiple vocations that will determine your combat class, and seemingly the weapons, armor and skills you'll be able to make use of.

Capcom still hasn't confirmed a release window for Dragon's Dogma 2, so it likely won't launch until 2024 at the earliest. It is certainly one of our most anticipated upcoming games, however, and as a big fan of the original, I'm both excited and curious to see how the sequel improves its unique formula.

Sadly it wasn't all good news from the Capcom Showcase, as Pragmata has received another delay beyond 2023. The publisher confirmed as much with a short trailer during its presentation.