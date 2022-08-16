Did Pete Lau really tease a OnePlus foldable phone?

Audio player loading…

Samsung released the fourth iteration of its foldable phones last week while Xiaomi launched the second iteration of its foldable phone.

OnePlus might be joining in on the foldable train, or at least that is what we can make it from the recent tweet from OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau.

What do you think this is? 😉

As you can see, Pete Lau has posted the gears of a foldable phone. Everyone lost their minds over the tweet, as this was looking like an official tease from Pete about a OnePlus foldable. Many media outlets reported this as a confirmation of the OnePlus foldable phone.

Pete Lau later mentioned that the gears he posted are from Oppo Find N, Oppo's foldable phone that was launched last year. And it is not the upcoming foldable phone of OnePlus.

This is the Find N's hinge system 🦾 We spent years ensuring we got the details right (like the virtually crease-free display) to meet our users' needs.What do you want from a foldable? 🤔👇

You might not know that Pete Lau is not just the co-founder and CEO of OnePlus, but also the Chief Operating Officer of Oppo.

He was using the hinge part of the Oppo Find N foldable phone for the post, while many fans and media interpreted it as a tease for OnePlus's upcoming foldable phone. And many even reported it as a hinge from OnePlus's upcoming foldable phone.

But all the hope is not gone yet, Pete Lau has also posted a OnePlus community post. The post is titled, "What do you want from the next generation(s) of foldable?".

Sure, this is not a confirmation of the OnePlus foldable phone that you were expecting. It is just a community post asking community users for their opinion on foldable phones. But the community post from OnePlus is certainly an indication that OnePlus is indeed floating the idea of foldable phones.

What to expect from a OnePlus foldable?

With the recent launches from OnePlus being more and more based on Oppo and Realme phones, we can expect the OnePlus foldable phone to be based on an Oppo foldable phone itself.

Oppo currently has Oppo Find N foldable phone, but it is only available in China market. Oppo might be coming with successors to the Oppo Find N soon. There have been reports (opens in new tab) of Oppo Find N Fold and Oppo Find N Flip, that are going to be launched in the global markets.

OnePlus's new foldable phone (phones?) would most probably be based on those phones. OnePlus has been launching some rebranded Oppo phones in US and international markets, so we can even expect the phone to be a rebranded Oppo phone. Let us wait now.