Diablo 4 now has DLSS 3 support with Rachet and Clank: Rift Apart to follow

Diablo 4 now supports Nvidia's DLSS 3 for Frame Generation and resolution scaling for the best performance on your PC.

While Diablo 4 has been available to Ultimate Edition users for the past few days, the A.I. upscaling technology hasn't been available until now, meaning users have had to rely on native performance. Thankfully, the latest in the long-running dungeon crawling franchise is incredibly well optimized, so DLSS 3 is a welcome addition for those wanting higher framerates (such as 1440p and 4K) from some of the best graphics cards.

It's worth noting that DLSS 3 is only available on the RTX 40 series (or 'Ada') GPUs so you'll need anything upwards of an RTX 4060 Ti to an RTX 4090 to utilize the tech. If you're running an older video card, upwards of the RTX 20 series ('Turing') from 2018, you'll be able to take advantage of the free framerate boost. DLSS 2.1 is in use for those older cards. Ray tracing is supported across all three generations, and a future update is coming to Diablo 4 which will implement the tech at a later date.

Also confirmed to be getting support for all of the current-generation Nvidia technologies, such as DLSS 3, Reflex, and ray tracing is Rachet and Clank: Rift Apart. It's one of the best PS5 games released in the three years since the PS5's initial release date, and now coming to PC, it could be the definitive platform to experience it on. Much hype was built up around how this title utilizes the console's NVMe storage, so you'll want to be running one of the best M.2 SSDs to keep up.

Benefitting from DLSS support today as well are Tower of Fantasy, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Wild Hearts, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom expansion. Upcoming games such as the Alone in the Dark reboot, scheduled for October 25, have been confirmed for the tech, too. Nvidia has published the full list of supported games available.