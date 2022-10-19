DaVinci Resolve’s free video editor set for iPad release

Audio player loading…

DaVinci Resolve - our pick for best free video editing software - is coming to the latest iteration of the iPad Pro .

In a fly-under-the-radar announcement at Apple’s iPad 2022 event , the company revealed the video editing app will be making its way to the portable platform.

And it’s not the only creative app readying to launch on Apple’s new M2-powered iPad Pro, with 3D modeling and rendering software tool Octane X also set for release.

Apple M2 power

Resolve’s release, which will put it in direct competition with popular video editing app LumaFusion, comes courtesy of the new iPad Pro’s impressive M2 processor . According to Apple, the chip’s performance supercharges photo editing software and 3D object manipulation.

The company has also stated that the M2 “extends to the new media engine and the image signal processor, which combined with the advanced cameras, enable users to capture ProRes video for the first time and transcode ProRes footage up to 3x faster.”

And the tablet’s Reference Mode helps photographers, videographers, and cinematographers match and maintain color requirements across projects.

“Powered by the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro features incredible performance and the most advanced technologies, including a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast wireless connectivity, and powerful iPadOS 16 features,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Blackmagic Design’s video editing software has long been favored by many parts of the film & TV industry thanks to its professional-level features, built-in VFX software Fusion, and Hollywood-grade outputs.

The desktop version is available free and without restrictions. However, pro video editors can upgrade for more advanced tools. And while there’s no word on the iPad app pricing, we’d expect a similar (if not identical) arrangement.

Alongside DaVinci Resolve, 3D rendering tool Octane X is also set to hit the App Store - although no release dates have been given, Apple suggested that the software will be available later this year.