The best dashcam price and deals for Cyber Monday

Hey, most of us have seen the crazy videos, but if you haven't, we can give you the general gist — if you drive a car, you'd do well to pick yourself up a dashcam.
Luckily, this Cyber Monday, there are deals aplenty on these handy auto gadgets from sites like Amazon, Newegg, and eBay. Some offers are sure to disappear more quickly than others, with blink-and-you'll-miss-it deals too good to pass up, so be sure to act fast.
The best Cyber Monday dashcam deals
Cyber Monday dashcam deals from Amazon
There are a ton of lightning deals on Amazon's dash cam selection right now that are worth checking out if you're speedy, but we've got our eye on this heavily-reduced Vision System GPS+CAM camcorder, now $250 (from $312).View Deal
Flash deal - Rexing S300 1080p Night Vision Dash Cam Pro $99 from $244 at Jet, ends 11/26
Okay, so it's technically more of a pre-Cyber Monday offer, but this lightning deal isn't to be missed. This 1080p dashcam is $145 cheaper at Jet today (11/26) only, so act fast.View Deal
Cyber Monday dashcam deals from Newegg
the Cyber Monday deals keep coming from Newegg, including discounted dashcams. This Roadhawk CM-G680 HD dash cam, now just $84, looks to be the best of the bunch, with an enormous saving of $165 on the original $249 asking price.View Deal
Cyber Week dash cam deals from eBay
The clock is already ticking on eBay's dash cam deals, but what deals they are. This Garmin Dash Cam 35 is $84 down from $159 for a limited time only, so get them before they're gone.View Deal