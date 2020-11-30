Cyber Monday PS5 accessory deals: save on PS5 headsets, external storage and PS Plus

Looking for a great Cyber Monday PS5 accessory deal? Then look no further. While PS5 stock remains limited, and we're (unsurprisingly) not seeing any Cyber Monday PS5 deals on the console itself this year, we are seeing plenty of retailers offering discounts on PS5 accessories. Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best PS4 game deals in your region.

Whether it's allowing you online access with PS Plus membership, letting you hear every footstep with a great PS5 headset or simply giving you more room for your brand new PS5 games with an external hard drive, a good PS5 accessory can go a long way to improving your gaming experience.

What's more, many of these PS5 accessories will also work with your PS4 or PS4 Pro thanks to backwards compatibility.

We've collated the best Cyber Monday PS5 accessory deals we're seeing right now below. But scroll down for more PS5 accessory deals in your region.

Cyber Monday PS5 accessory deals (US)

Save on PS Plus PS Plus 12-month membership: $59.99 $29.99 at CDKeys

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing plus free games each month at a discount - plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you $30 off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year.

PlayStation Now 12 month subscription: $59.99 $44.99 at Walmart

Get access to over 700 games with PlayStation Now, now just $44.99 at Walmart. You can stream or download titles, and it's a great value option.

Seagate 2TB HDD licensed for PlayStation systems: $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon

If you want more storage for less and are willing to compromise on slower load times, this Seagate 2TB HDD is licensed for PlayStation systems and comes with a generous amount of space for the price of a PS5 game.

WD_Black 1TB P50 Game Drive Portable External SSD: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Give your PS4 games a big speed boost with this 1TB SSD drive from WD_Black. Simply plug it into one of the PS5's USB ports and you'll have more room to store PlayStation 5 games on the internal drive. Order now for when stock arrives on December 12.

WD 2TB Game Drive for PS4 | External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | Black/Blue: $89.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Looking for more storage for your PS5, then you may want to pick up this WD 2TB Game Drive. It's one of our favorite PS4 external hard drives and with $20 off, it's even better.

WD 4TB Game Drive for PS4 | External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | Black/Blue: $129.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

If you need more storage, you need more savings. So, if you're looking for a heap of extra storage for your PS5 then you can't go wrong with this WD 4TB Game Drive - now $20 off.

Almost gone! Thrustmaster T.FLIGHT U.S. Air Force Edition Gaming Headset: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save 20% on this officially licensed U.S. Air Force headset, inspired by pilots. Compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC, enjoy a pleasing combination of audio performance and comfort.

Turtle Beach Recon 200: $59.95 $29.99 at Amazon

Get ahead of the competition with the Turtle Beach Recon 200, now 50% off. With variable mic monitoring, you can hear your own voice inside the headset so you never have to shout.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard be your teammates clearly thanks to the swivelling noise-cancelling mic. It's a only a small saving, but we'll take it.

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save on this Kraken Tournament Edition headset that is compatible with multiple platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Mobile.

Cyber Monday PS5 accessory deals (UK)

Save on PS Plus PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £32.85 at ShopTo

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing plus free games each month at a discount - plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you 34% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year.

PS Plus 3-month membership: £19.99 £16.85 at ShopTo

Get 3 months of unlimited online game playing plus free games each month at a discount - plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you 16% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. However, we would advise, for the best deal possible, to go for the 12-month membership instead.

PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon (save £12)

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing plus free games each month at a discount - plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you 25% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. There are also 3-month and 1-month options if you want to test the waters, but they're not on offer.

PlayStation Now - Subscription 12 Month PS4 Download Code: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Access hundreds of titles on demand, with more than 700 games ready to play. You can stream or download PS4 games to your console, and also revisit some classic PS3 and PS2 games.



View Deal

Samsung T7 Portable SSD Metallic Red 1TB: £200.99 £152.25 at Amazon

Samsung's T7 is 24% off in this Amazon Black Friday deal, which is huge saving on this highly-rated SSD. Your PS4 games will load much faster than if they were installed on a HDD, and you'll have more rooms for your PS5 games on the system's internal drive.

WD 4TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive: £104.99 £74.99 at Amazon

If you think 2TB of storage isn't enough, this 4TB drive from WD should hold most people's entire library of PS4 games - and then some. With 29% off, this is great chance to save.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset: £132.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save 25% on this excellent wireless gaming headset from SteelSeries. With it's superb Discord-certified microphone and innovative ski-band, you'll be heard loud and clear and never worry about fatigue from a headset again.

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: £59.99 £49.49 at Currys

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: £29.99 £24.99 at Currys

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard be your teammates clearly thanks to the swivelling noise-cancelling mic. It's a only a £5 saving, but we'll take it.

More PS5 accessory deals

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best PS5 accessory prices in your region, below:

