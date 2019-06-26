Coolpad Cool 3 Plus launched in India starting at Rs 5,999

Coolpad has announced the Cool 3 Plus, it's budget offering for the Indian market at an event held in New Delhi. The Cool 3 Plus is a more buffed up version of the Cool 3 with a waterdrop notch and Helio A22 chipset. In addition to this, Coolpad India CEO, Fisher Yuan said that the company was gearing up to launch 5G-ready smartphones in India very soon.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus specifications and price

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the front which gives it a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with a quad-core CPU and is paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB storage. The Cool 3 Plus runs on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

The phone sports a 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP selfie snapper on the front. There's a fingerprint sensor on the back which offers a fast unlocking solution along with the general set of sensors such as Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus is powered by a 3,000mAh battery which should easily last for a day under moderate use.

As mentioned, the Cool 3 Plus is available in two variants-- 2GB RAM + 16GB storage at Rs 5,999 while the other model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage is up for Rs 6,499. It comes in two gradient colour options, Ocean Blue and Cherry Black.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus will go on sale starting July 3 and can be purchased from Amazon India.