ViewSonic's all-in-one VSD220 Android 4.0 display revealed

ViewSonic has revealed that its VSD220 Android-enabled display is coming to stores this October.

Unveiled originally at Computex back in June, the display offers all you need for an Android experience on the big screen.

Essentially the Smart Display is an all-one post PC and ViewSonic is touting the display for its commercial opportunities as well as personal ones, calling the VSD220 the "future of connected computing".

Touchy feely

The VSD220 is 22 inches in size, touch enabled and Full HD. Built into the monitor is a multicore ARM OMAP 4 processor and the display comes with a whole host of connectivity.

Features include three USB slots, a micro SD card, Bluetooth, 1.3MP webcam, integrated microphone, and a Micro HDMI.

When it comes to the OS, at the moment the display is packing Android 4.0, so there's no Jelly Bean love as of yet.

The ViewSonic VSD220 Smart Display release date is mid October and it is priced at £359 / $399.