Microsoft: We'd consider product placement on UK TV

Microsoft would not rule out showing off its products and service in major UK television series, following in the footsteps of its policy in the US.

The likes of SkyDrive, Windows Phone and Surface are common sites on major TV series like NCIS and Hawaii Five-O.

Rules on product placement on UK television have just shifted, and, although it would not be done in the same way, it is something that would be considered.

Possibility

"It's certainly possible," Microsoft Group Product Manager for Windows in the UK, Ian Moulster, told TechRadar.

"We look at a lot of the stuff that comes out of the states and say it is not going to work here, but we wouldn't rule that out.

"We do use local campaigns and there's no reason why we shouldn't use placement stuff.

"I know they use the Windows Phone a lot in the likes of Hawaii Five-O, so there's no reason why we shouldn't, although I don't know what shows that we be on or what they would be using!"

We're quite intrigued by the prospect of a Microsoft Surface being used in the Rovers Return or someone uploading to their SkyDrive on Lewis, but we'd draw the line at someone dialing out from a Windows Phone on Downton Abbey.