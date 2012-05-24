Sir Jonathan Ive plans to stay with Apple

Apple products are likely to remain at the peak of modern tech design for the foreseeable future after Sir Jonathan Ive vowed to remain with the company.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 following his Knighthood on this week, Apple's Senior VP of Industrial Design says he wants to continue the work of the last 15 years.

Sir Jonathan, from Chingford, Essex, has been credited with masterminding the iconic look of the iPod, iPhone, MacBook Air and iPad during his stint at Infinite Loop.

Problem solver

Ive said he was committed to staying with "the same team I've been fortunate enough to work with for the past 15 years.

He added he was hoping to continue working on "trying to solve the same sort of problems we've been trying to solve over the last fifteen years."

The news will come as a boon to Apple and its legions of fans, especially as at various points during his Apple career there's been speculation that he may quit Cupertino for a return to the UK.

Spiritual partner

Now, more than ever, Ive is the man Apple looks to to continue the legacy of the late Steve Jobs, who in his 2011 biography, described his design guru as a "spiritual partner."

In a separate interview with the Telegraph yesterday Ive dropped a hint about the company's next big thing. He said the current project "feels like the most important and best work we've done"

Could he mean Apple iTV?

Via: BBC