Crucial BX200 unveiled, budget SSD aimed at small businesses

Crucial has revealed its new BX200 SSD, a 2.5-inch drive which is aimed at consumers and SMBs.

The SSD comes in three capacities: 240GB, 480GB and a 960GB offering for those who really need space as well as speed.

As for the core statistics, Crucial claims that its new piece of solid-state wizardry hits sequential read and write speeds of up to 540MB/s and 490MB/s respectively, with random read and write speeds of up to 66k and 78k IOPS respectively.

The company further notes the drive's energy efficiency compared to a spinning hard disk, with the BX200 being 40 times more energy-efficient when they tested the 960GB model against a 1TB Western Digital Caviar Blue traditional hard drive.

The BX200 also uses a Silicon Motion SM2256 controller, and Robert Fan, VP and general manager of Silicon Motion US, commented: "We are excited about our latest partnership with Crucial on the new BX200 SSD. Our high-performance and low power consumption SM2256 controller combined with Micron 16nm TLC NAND helps make the BX200 reliable, fast, energy efficient and affordable."

As for the price, it won't break the bank as Crucial is selling the 240GB drive for £66.99 ($84.99 in the US, which is around AU$120), and the 480GB model is £116.99 ($149.99 in the US, which is around AU$210), with the top end 960GB SSD running to £234.99 ($299.99 in the US, which is around AU$420).