Pioneer introduces BRD-206MBK writer

Pioneer has brought out its new BDR-206MBK high-definition BDXL internal Blu-ray disc drive.

With a 128GB BD storage capacity, it offers more than twice the BD storage of anything currently available, the company claims. It's also the first BDXL drive made for Windows PCs that can both read and write in the new recordable BD format.

Pioneer states that "BDXL more than doubles the current maximum Blu-ray disc storage capacity and is ideal for various commercial uses such as video and broadcast archiving and storage, capturing and playback of high-definition programming, or data archiving needs.''

Heavy On Features

With the BDR-206MBK, there's support for recording and playback of most disc formats, and users will be able to not use normal only BD-R XL discs, but also the triple and quadruple layers discs.

Equipped with a SATA interface, the drive also has Cyberlink software to support BDXL. For a limited a Pioneer will also be including a piece of BD-R XL 100GB media with each purchase.