Colorful unveils latest GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards

Following from Nvidia’s latest GPU announcement for the successor to the RTX 20 series, Colorful Technology Company Limited announced its new lineup of GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. The new Vulcan, Neptune, Advanced, Ultra and Battle-Ax Series models will each feature different premium features to cater to a variety of gamers and PC enthusiasts.

Complementing the new lineup is the company’s all-new iGame Center, which provides a simplified RGB lighting control as well as an overclocking function for Colorful graphics cards.

For DIY enthusiasts and overclockers, the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 30 Series Vulcan model features a multi-function LCD screen that can double as a hardware monitoring tool or even display custom artwork. A 3-slot triple-fan cooler ensures efficient cooling to the GPU, and a dedicated overclocking button on the graphics card along with visual cues allows for easy overclocking on the fly. The Neptune series meanwhile features an updated liquid cooling system, coupled with a mirror-surfaced water cooler with fully customizable RGB lighting.

Lastly, the Advanced series features an upgraded Silver Shark 3.0 cooling engine, powered by a massive 3-slot triple-fan cooler. So no matter what resolution you’re cranking you game up to, your GPU will always remain cool and under control. The Advanced series also sports RGB lighting on its center cooling fan for added oomph.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced, but we will update this article as and when we know more.