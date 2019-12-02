Cheap laptop deal: save $330 on the Lenovo Ideapad S340 for Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday Deals are rolling in thick and fast, including some amazing laptop deals direct from Lenovo. One of today's best offers is this huge 44% discount on the Lenovo Ideapad S340. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals on the Ideapad S340 near you.

Normally opting for a $400 laptop would mean compromising on performance, but with this deal you're getting proper performance for a bargain price.

With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, this is a great little everyday laptop that'll serve you well for years to come. It looks the part too, with a backlit keyboard, thin bezels and a slim profile that'll slide easily into a bag for working on the go.

Lenovo Ideapad S340, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $749.99 $419.99 at Lenovo

Lenovo has slashed the price of this great all-round laptop with this great Cyber Monday doorbuster deal. Some Ideapads can be a little underpowered, but not this one; with 8GB RAM and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor tucked into its slender chassis, it's perfect for everyday tasks and a fantastic Cyber Monday deal. Use the code HOLIDAYDEAL20 to claim it.

View Deal

This laptop deal ends at midnight tonight, so make sure to grab it while you can. Not the laptop for you? Take a look at our roundup of all the best Cyber Monday laptop deals to see what else is available.

Not in the US? Here are the best Lenovo Ideapad S340 deals near you:

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Cyber Monday period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.