Brand new Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 will get prices slashed for Black Friday

Microsoft has announced its Black Friday plans, and they feature huge discounts on brand-new products. Like, the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 kind of new.

We know, it's kind of insane. We honestly didn't expect to see such huge price drops for brand-new 2019 devices. You would think that would be much more likely for last year's devices (though, those are included, too).

Here are all the deals, with buttons, so you can pop back here once they're live starting as early as the Friday before Thanksgiving, November 22. And, just to be upfront, they're all on the Microsoft Store.

Surface Pro 7 (i5/8GB/128GB) w/ Type Cover for $799

This is an insane deal for a Windows tablet that just came out in October. We didn't think it to be worth the cash in the face of the Surface Pro 6, but bundling it with the Type Cover and taking $330 off what it would cost buying that separately is tough to ignore.View Deal

The above deal starts on November 22. You can also get $300 off the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover with 256GB of storage for a total of $999 starting November 24.

Surface Pro 7 (i3/4GB/128GB) for $599

This entry-level tablet deal brings you one of Intel's brand-new, 10nm processors for a far more decent price. We don't think this deal is going to include a Type Cover, though, based on Microsoft's language in its blog post.View Deal

The above deal does not go live until November 28 on the Microsoft Store.

Surface Laptop 3 (all new colors/finishes) $300 off

This deal stands for all Surface Laptop 3 models (both 13.5- and- 15.-inch) that come in one of Microsoft's new colors or aluminum finishes, and each one will have $300 off their list prices.View Deal

The above deal does not go live until November 22 on the Microsoft Store.

Surface Go (4GB/64GB) is $399 $299 at Microsoft

Finally, Microsoft is selling its cheapest Windows tablets for $100 off list price, making them much more comparable with the most affordable iPad tablets for a limited time.View Deal

The above deal does not go live until November 28 on the Microsoft Store.

(Image credit: Future)

These deals are excellent, and you'd be well served by the latest Surface products available. However, if you're looking to save enough more money, it's still entirely possible that we'll see previous-generation models on sale for even cheaper. They won't be the most powerful, but for mega bargain hunters, they should do just fine.