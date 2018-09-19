Bose’s latest earbuds promises you a good night’s sleep

If you’re one of those people who are kept awake at night by a snoring partner, noisy construction, or the sounds of some lunatic revving their Ferrari at 1.30am on a weekend, then Bose’s latest sleepbuds are the perfect solutions.

The two tiny wireless buds can run up to 16 hours at a stretch, and come preloaded with 10 ‘sleeptracks’ to help you relax and get a good night’s sleep. From rustling leaves to the swell of the ocean, you simply choose what track you’d like to listen to, how long you want it to play for, and then get comfortable in your bed. More tracks are available for selection from an online library, and the sleepbuds can be slipped back into a carrying case for a quick recharge.

The audio tracks mirror the frequencies of snoring, neighbors, dogs, traffic, and more, hiding them beneath a layer of relaxing audio. The new patented ear tips make for a snug, soft fit, and allow you to sleep comfortable on your side while wearing them. The sleepbuds are also the first product to use Bose’s noise-masking technology, which helps quieten sounds that are keeping you from a good night’s sleep.

It’s important to know that these aren’t like standard wireless headphones. They won’t stream music, nor do they offer traditional noise-cancelling like in other Bose products.

Bose sleepbuds have a high-gloss white finish and will retail for AED 999. They’re available in the UAE on September 7, 2018 at Bose stores, bose.ae and select resellers.