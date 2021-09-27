BlueJeans is making a serious play for Zoom's videoconferencing crown

As more businesses adopt hybrid work models, Verizon Business has announced a number of updates to BlueJeans designed to maximize engagement when using its video conferencing software and virtual events platform.

In an effort to make hybrid work more natural and engaging, BlueJeans has announced the next generation of its platform that provides an integrated collaboration experience that builds on BlueJeans Meetings to deliver new modes of virtual collaboration that include BlueJeans Spaces, Messaging and Collaboration Board.

Now, the company's customers will be able to create 2D or 3D virtual spaces where distributed teams can come together to work with all of the necessary tools in one place.

We've put together a list of the best online collaboration tools around

These are the best video conferencing software solutions on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best business webcams available

VP and General Manager of BlueJeans by Verizon, Eric Spadafora provided further insight on the company's latest announcements in a press release, saying:

“Always-on connectivity has transformed how we work, when we work, and where we work. Now it’s time to make work fun again. With today’s announcements, BlueJeans is breaking down barriers when it comes to providing customers with the ultimate in capacity, engagement and collaboration to ensure organizations of all sizes are set up for success in the experiential workplace.”

BlueJeans Events and BlueJeans Rooms

BlueJeans Events meanwhile has hit a new milestone with support for up to 150,000 interactive virtual event participants. This means that organizations can hold super-sized virtual events with full interactivity including Q&As and polling, chat and participants can even raise their hand to be promoted onto the virtual stage.

BlueJeans' virtual events platform has also been upgrade with a slew of new features including closed caption translation in over 70 languages, simultaneous interpretation that supports up to five concurrent audio channels, background blur and embeddable event recordings.

At the same time, BlueJeans is launching a brand-new, Android-based version of BlueJeans Rooms to power the next generation of room-based video conferencing. The company has also partnered with Poly to bring the Poly Studio X series to BlueJeans Rooms which can now natively run on the Poly Studio X30, Poly Studio X50 and Poly Studio X70. However, customers interested in deploying a modular system for video conferencing can also use the Poly G7500 with BlueJeans Rooms.

Finally, BlueJeans has announced a new native experience for Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2. With the BlueJeans Meetings app on Glass Enterprise Edition 2, front-line workers now have access to hands-free video conferencing.