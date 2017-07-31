BlackBerry KEYone India launch scheduled for August 1

BlackBerry is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the KEYone, in India. The company has started sending out invites for the launch event to media. A teaser was also posted on social media, hinting that the phone to be launched is the KEYone.

The BlackBerry KEYone has launched earlier this year at the Mobile World Congress 2017 event in Barcelona. The KEYone retains BlackBerry’s two key unique selling points – security and a full QWERTY physical keyboard. Apart from that, the phone also brings a productivity suite to help you work on-the-go.

The BlackBerry KEYone comes with a 4.5-inch display of 1620 x 1080 pixel resolution, resulting in a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display is protected by a scratch-resistant glass.

The KEYone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, along with the full security and productivity suite from BlackBerry. The phone features a textured back with an aluminum frame. The 4-row QWERTY keyboard is backlit and comes with gesture support. The spacebar comes with a fingerprint sensor embedded into it, something that was missing in the Priv.

Other specs of the KEYone include Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and a 3505 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. The phone comes with a 12MP rear camera with PDAF and 4K video recording support, along with an 8MP front camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac with dual band support, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC and a USB 3.1 Type C port.