Black Friday PS4 headset deals: save on these fantastic PlayStation 4 headsets

Looking for a fantastic Black Friday PS4 headset deal? Then you've landed on the right page. Making sure your PS4 audio is top-notch is paramount if you want to be at the top of your game. A great PS4 headset can give you the drop on a nearby enemy and even immerse you further into your game.

Fortunately, while we're not seeing much in the way of Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals, we're seeing lots of fantastic Black Friday PS4 headset deals right now from a variety of retailers.

If you're lucky enough to have gotten your hands on a PS5 – or plan to in the future – you may be wondering why you should care about these great PS4 headset discounts. Well, you should. Lots of PS4 headsets are compatible with Sony's next-gen console as well as the PS4 – just make sure you double-check that your choice is.

We've collated the best Black Friday Ps4 headset deals we've spotted below. Not in the UK or US? Then scroll down for the best PS4 headset prices in your region.

Black Friday PS4 headset deals (US)

$45 off Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $45 on this Kraken Tournament Edition headset that is compatible with multiple platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Mobile.View Deal

Astro Gaming A10 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 | Blue/Black: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

The Astro Gaming A10 headset is a great entry-level PS4 headset, so $10 off shouldn't be sniffed it. Especially when it gets you a strong- sounding headset for under $50.View Deal

Save $30 Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

With custom-tuned 50mm drivers, and cooling gel-infused earcups for all-day comfort, the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset is a popular choice among the gaming community. With a saving of 38%, it's a good time to pick up this headset. View Deal

Corsair VOID RGB Elite Wireless Premium Gaming Headset: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Connect wirelessly to your PS4 using the included USB adapter, and enjoy explosive sound thanks to the custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers. Your teammates will also be able to hear you clearly thanks to the omnidirectional microphone.View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200: $59.95 $29.99 at Amazon

Get ahead of the competition with the Turtle Beach Recon 200, now 50% off. With variable mic monitoring, you can hear your own voice inside the headset so you never have to shout.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard by your teammates clearly thanks to the swiveling noise-canceling mic. It's only an $8 saving, but that's 20% off a $39 list price – and either way, we'll take it. View Deal

Thrustmaster T.FLIGHT U.S. Air Force Edition Gaming Headset: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save 20% on this officially licensed U.S. Air Force headset, inspired by pilots. Compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC, enjoy a pleasing combination of audio performance and comfort. View Deal

Black Friday PS4 headset deals (UK)

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset: £89.99 £74.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries is well known for making some of the best gaming headsets, and with £15 off you can get this super plush Arctis 5 for less. With v2.0 surround sound, fully customizable RGB lighting, and a Discord-certified ClearCast microphone, you're sure to be the envy of your squad.View Deal

Save over £25 SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset: £99.99 £73.99 at Amazon

Get a wireless headset that's compatible with the PS4 for under £75 with this deal from Amazon. With a detachable Discord certified mic and high-performance speaker drivers, this is a great PS4 headset alternative. View Deal

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: £59.99 £49.49 at Currys

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: £29.99 £24.99 at Currys

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard be your teammates clearly thanks to the swivelling noise-cancelling mic. It's a only a £5 saving, but we'll take it. View Deal

More PS4 headset deals

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best PS4 headset prices in your region below:

