Laptop deals: HP's Black Friday flash sale has great value machines, plus a $200 off HP Spectre

Thinking about adding laptop deals to your Black Friday shopping list? We recommend checking out HP's latest Black Friday flash sale - available now through until Tuesday midnight (45 hours as of writing).

Our top pick for today's HP Black Friday laptop deals is this HP 15t for $549.99 (was $659.99) - an absolutely fantastic value machine after it's $110 discount. HP always manages to pack in a ton of great components for the price and this 15t is no exception. A 512GB SSD, 12GB of RAM, and 10th gen Intel Core i5 make it a great pickup for both work use and casual tasks and it definitely punches above its price tag.

Want something a little bit more premium? We've rounded up a few more slightly higher-end Black Friday laptop deals just below, including this $200 off sale on a HP Spectre x360 13 for $949.99 (was $1,149.99). That's one of the lowest prices we've seen so far on this stunning premium 2-in-1, so it's definitely worth considering.

We're at the point now where we're seeing Black Friday laptop deals dropping nearly every day now. They're always an integral part of the larger Black Friday deals event so we're always on the lookout for particularly top-dollar sales.

This latest HP Black Friday sale is definitely up there with one of the best we've seen so far - especially on cheaper workhorse machines and premium ultrabooks. If you're not deadset on a HP machine then it's of course just as wise to wait, but, if these laptop deals fit the bill - then why not? Beat the crowds later this month.

Black Friday Laptop deals: our top pick

HP Laptop 15t: $659.99 $549.99 at HP

For the money, this HP 15T has to be one of the best value workhorse laptops around. A 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB SSD are great for the price, but the extra helping of RAM - 12GB in this case makes it a great all-arounder for both work and casual use.View Deal

Other Black Friday laptop deals at HP

HP Laptop 15t: $679.99 $499.99 at HP

If you wanted to, you could save a little bit of cash ($50 in this case) by dropping down to this slightly less specced out HP 15t. It's still got a 10th gen Intel Core i5 and 12GB of RAM but you're trading out to a smaller 256GB SSD here. It's still a great value laptop deal however.

HP Laptop 17t: $749.99 $599.99 at HP

Alternatively, if you're looking for something a little bigger for streaming or design work, this HP 17t is also much cheaper today in the HP Black Friday sale. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM, this HP 17T has some pretty powerful components under the hood, although note - this machine only has a 1TB hard drive and not a solid-state drive.

HP Envy x360 15z laptop: $799.99 $699.99 at HP

It's not just the basic laptops on sale today at HP too - you can also pick up a great deal on the more premium HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptops. This particular spec features a powerful AMD Ryzen 5-4500U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD - basic ultrabook specs, but at a very reasonable price for a 2-in-1 convertible laptop.

HP Spectre x360 13t: $1,149.99 $949.99 at HP

At the very top-end of the HP laptop spectrum is the stunning HP Spectre x360 series - a set of extremely premium 2-in-1 laptops. This is the baseline spec but it's still rocking a gorgeous near bezel-less display, 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Alongside big names like the Dell XPS, the HP Spectre ranks among the best laptops money can buy right now.

For more options, we recommend checking out our main cheap laptop deals page, where we've rounded up plenty more sales from other big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, among others.