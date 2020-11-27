Black Friday laptop deal: huge savings on HP Pavilion laptops

We've been seeing some amazing laptop deals this Black Friday, but even we were astounded by the savings on these brilliant HP Pavilion laptops. With up to $300 off the price, this is a great time to buy and at this price, we don't expect to see them available for long.



First up is this 15.6-inch HP Pavilion Laptop, equipped with a speedy AMD Ryzen 7 processor and integrated Radeon graphics for entertainment and media consumption on the go. With such tiny bezels and Bang & Olufsen audio, watching films and shows on this laptop will be an absolute dream.



If you need something a little more compact then try out this 13-inch HP Pavilion instead. Don't underestimate its small size however, this punchy machine packs an 11th gen Intel i5 processor and 8GB of memory, perfect for everyday working and studying (with some sneaky Netflix binging on the side).

Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best laptop deals in your region.

These are the best laptop deals for Black Friday

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch, Ryzen 7, 256GB, 8GB RAM: $649.99 $349.99 at HP

Save $300 - If you're after a great saving on a very capable 15-inch laptop, this is the deal to get. Now just $349, it comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 proccessor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, which means it's fast, reliable and now very affordable.View Deal

HP Pavilion 13.3-inch, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: $729.99 $499.99 at HP

Save $230 - At just $499, this 13-inch laptop is the perfect portable workhorse for professionals and students alike. It comes with an 11th generation Intel processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, packing a surprising amount of power for its size.View Deal

HP Pavilion laptops have a great reputation for being dependable, no-nonsense, laptops that offer great build quality and performance, but without the expense of more premium laptops.

Make sure you check out our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals as well, for more great offers.

If you're not in the US, we've listed the best laptop deals where you are below.

Today's best laptop deals Black Friday Sale ends in 11 hrs 31 mins 22 secs Apple 13.3" MacBook Air with... BHPhoto $849 View Deal Students buy Macbook, get Airpods Reduced Price Macbook Air - 1.1GHz... Apple $999 $899 View Deal Reduced Price Apple MacBook Air (13-inch... Amazon Prime $999 $919 View Deal 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13"... QVC $1,744.96 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.