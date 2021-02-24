Bethesda is offering you the chance to design your own Starfield character

Want to design a character for Starfield? Well, now is your chance. As part of an auction for charity Make-A-Wish, Bethesda is offering one lucky winner the chance to design a character for its upcoming sci-fi RPG.

According to Bethesda, the person who wins the auction will get to work with Bethesda (including Todd Howard) to design their own character for Starfield. In addition, they'll win an Xbox Series X kitted out with 16 Bethesda games including Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls and Wolfenstein.

The auction is being held as part of Make-A-Wish's 'Evening of Wishes' on February 28, which aims to raise money for the charity's Mid-Atlantic branch (which covers Washington D.C., Maryland, and North Virginia) and aims to grant wishes to children with critical illness.

We're delighted to provide the opportunity to design a character for Starfield to one lucky winner - as well as an Xbox Series X and a bunch games. https://t.co/t11jBSc1Z6The auction is live now and benefits @WishMidAtlantic so they can continue granting Wishes❤️ pic.twitter.com/zg7SKtzuM8February 23, 2021 See more

As the time of writing, the auction bid is over $6,000, so this prize won't come cheap - but it's for a good cause. According to the listing, the winner will design their character within three months of the auction (so by the end of May).

If you want to make your bid then you can do so here, but remember you only have until February 28 and only those who are US residents can bid and claim the prizes.

Looking to the stars

(Image credit: Bethesda)

It may be a while before the winner sees themselves in the highly-anticipated Starfield, as Bethesda still hasn't confirmed when the sci-fi RPG will release. Details on the game still remain thin on the ground, with a 2021 release date looking very unlikely.

We're hoping Bethesda will shed more light on Starfield sometime this year, including whether we can expect to see the title hit PS5 consoles following Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda's parent company Zenimax Media.

We do however know that Starfield will be releasing before The Elder Scrolls 6, which Bethesda has also confirmed to be in development.