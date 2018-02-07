Best mining CPU 2018: the best processors for mining cryptocurrency

If you're looking for the best processors for cryptocurrency mining in 2018, then you've come to the right place, as we've listed the very best CPUs for mining a range of cryptocurrencies.

While many people think that graphics cards are the most important component when it comes to mining, getting the right CPU for your mining rig is also important.

It may be tempting to go for the cheapest possible CPU you can, in order to maximise your mining profits, but you may actually be hampering your mining. As AMD revealed in an interview with us recently, mining with a CPU can result in some impressive profits.

Pair the best mining CPU with the best mining GPU and best mining motherboard, and choose the best cryptocurrency for your needs, then you'll soon have a mining powerhouse that can start earning you a fair chunk of money, helping to pay off the costs of the hardware in the long run.

So, if you're keen to make the most out of the current cryptocurrency craze, here are the best CPUs for mining in 2018.

The best mining processors 2018

1. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X

The absolute best mining CPU

Cores: 16 | Threads: 32 | Base clock: 3.4GHz | Boost clock: 4.0GHz | L3 cache: 32MB | TDP: 180W

Ready for the ultimate mega-tasking

Easier to install than Intel

More power-hungry than Intel’s rival

Switching profiles requires a full restart

Having a 16 core, 32 thread processor for mining on gives you a huge advantage, but most of all, the Threadripper 1950X's huge 32MB of L3 cache makes it an incredible mining CPU for many cryptocurrencies. It's expensive, sure, but by putting it to work, you could soon pay off the initial outlay for this fantastic processor. Plus, if you tire of mining, you'll still end up with one heck of a processor!

Read the full review: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X

2. AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Another brilliant mining CPU from AMD

Cores: 8 | Threads: 16 | Base clock: 3.6GHz | Boost clock: 4GHz | L3 cache: 16MB | TDP: 95W

Stunning multi-core performance

Insane price

Overclocking is touch and go

Temperatures are ‘unique’

AMD's Ryzen line of processors has been a huge hit since its release, and these fantastic chips are also some of the best mining CPUs money can buy. The AMD Ryzen 7 1800X is a case in point: for a very compelling price you get an 8 core, 16 thread processor with 16MB of L3 cache.

Read the full review: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

3. Intel Pentium G4400

A great CPU for maximising mining profit

Cores: 2 | Threads: 2 | Base clock: 3.3GHz | Boost clock: N/A | Intel Smart Cache: 3MB | TDP: 54W

Cheap to buy

Cheap to run

Not a powerful CPU

Limited cores and threads

While the processors we've mentioned above are great CPUs for mining in their own right, the Intel Pentium G4400 is an excellent CPU for running a low-cost mining PC. This is because the initial outlay is low, and it's not a power-hungry CPU to run, so you won't rack up huge energy bills. By keeping to a low-cost mining CPU like the Intel Pentium G4400, you'll soon pay off the expenses and turn a profit quickly.

4. AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Six cores for less than the price of four-core chip

Cores: 6 | Threads: 12 | Base clock: 3.6GHz | Boost clock: 4.0GHz | L3 cache: 16MB | TDP: 95W

Awesome multi-core performance

Cool running chip

Tricky overclocking

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that with its mid-range chip, AMD offers more cores for less money when compared to Intel. While in year’s past this has equated to making compromises in other areas to keep the costs low, the Ryzen 5 1600X remains economical without being shown up. It makes it a strong choice for a mining CPU.

Read the full review: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

5. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X

Another great Threadripper choice

Cores: 12 | Threads: 24 | Base clock: 3.5GHz | Boost clock: 4.0GHz | L3 cache: 32MB | TDP: 180W

Cheaper than 1950X

Almost as good mining performance

Still pricey

While the Threadripper 1950X is our pick of the best mining CPU, its little brother, the Threadripper 1920X is a worthy processor for mining as well, as it has the same amount of L3 cache. Despite being 75% cheaper, and having less cores and threads, the 1920X produces around 90% of the hash rate as the more expensive 1950X. This means it's a wiser investment if you don't mind going for the best-of-the-best.

6. Intel Core i5-7600K

A great all-round mining CPU

Cores: 4 | Threads: 4 | Base clock: 3.8GHz | Boost clock: 4.2GHz | L3 cache: 6MB | TDP: 91W

Easy to overclock

OC approaches i7-6700K stock speeds

Negligible upgrade over Skylake

The Intel Core i5-7600K is an unlocked, overclockable quad-core processor from Intel, which makes it a great all-round CPU, and it's a dab hand at mining as well. It won't bring the kind of impressive hash rates the Threadrippers of this world will, but it is a powerful processor for driving mining rigs, and has good compatibility with some of the best mining motherboards on the market as well.

7. Intel Pentium G4560

Another great budget choice

Cores: 2 | Threads: 4 | Base clock: 3.5GHz | L3 cache: 3MB | TDP: 54W

Closely tails Core i3-7100

Supports hyper-threading

Limited to DDR4-2400 memory

Inferior performance to Intel Pentium G4560

This is another great mining CPU for miners who are budget conscious and want a quick return on any hardware investments they make. You'll need to temper your expectations with what you want to get out of mining with a machine powered by an Intel Pentium G4560, but you'll find a solid performer that lets the GPUs do their jobs well.

8. AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Welcome to the circus of value

Cores: 4 | Threads: 4 | Base clock: 3.5GHz | Boost clock: 3.7GHz | L3 cache: 8MB | TDP: 65W

Impeccable value

More cores than most budget CPUs

Lagging benchmark scores

Runs a little too warm

If you're looking for a budget mining CPU from AMD, then the Ryzen 3 1300X is a brilliant choice, offering four cores compared to Intel's dual core budget CPUs of this price range, and a decent amount of L3 cache as well. One of the best things about Ryzen 3 chips is that in the future you could swap it out for a more powerful Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 chip, so this could be the ideal CPU for people taking a tentative first step into the world of cryptocurrency mining.