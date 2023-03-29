AutoCAD finally gets native Apple silicon support

AutoCAD 2024 has dropped - and it’s official: the top 3D modeling software now natively supports Apple silicon chips.

According to developer Autodesk, Mac users should see overall performance upped to twice the overall performance compared to the last version.

Alongside performance enhancements on Apple’s M-series chips, the latest update for Windows and Mac also adds improved machine learning and design automation across computers and laptops for AutoCAD .

What’s new in AutoCAD 2024?

Users have long wanted Autodesk’s popular software for architects and interior design to add native support for the M1 and M2 chips, But it’s not just Apple users benefitting from faster workflows. Windows users will see up to 9x faster switching between layout tabs, and increased stability and fidelity compared to AutoCAD 2023.

With an eye on improving online collaboration , users can now view activity insights, which detail any file changes and user activities. The 2024 edition also includes better markup support. Not only do users have the option to annotate and share drawings, but it’s now quicker to implement feedback into drawings.

On the improvements, the company stated: “AutoCAD uses machine learning to detect certain instructions in the markup text enabling shortcuts to commands like Move, Copy, or Erase.”

The placement and replacement of blocks has also become smarter and faster. Imbued with those new machine learning capabilities, users are able to more easily find and replace blocks. Adding blocks, meanwhile, has also been streamlined. The software is able to infer the likely position of the next block based on the placement of previous blocks in the DWG file.

“AutoCAD 2024 introduces new machine learning capabilities to push the boundaries of productivity and speed up our customer’s workflows. AutoCAD for Mac 2024 and AutoCAD LT for Mac 2024 deliver incredible, new performance improvements with the ability to run AutoCAD natively on Apple silicon. It’s exciting to see how customers can now take full advantage of the latest hardware and M-series chips for faster ways to work,” said Dania El Hassan, Director of Product Management for AutoCAD.