Sony's NFC speakers take a brand new angle

Music ain't just about the sound - at least that's the message Sony is sending with its foray into a brave new world of stereo shapes, unleashing two NFC-enabled speakers.

The not-very-excitingly-titled CMT-BT60B and its younger grey sibling, the BT60B, are gunning to "make an instant impression in any living space", according to Sony.

With their embodiment of both retro and future-y design, we do wonder whether it's the right impression, but the angled look certainly isn't the worst look we've seen on a speaker.

Bluetooth and USB connectivity are on board both models, though only the CMT-BT60B is getting Wi-Fi and Airplay love. They also offer DAB and FM tuners, with AAC and the apt-X codec support included.

Jazzing it up

Nonetheless, there's connectivity for Android and iPhones on both systems and NFC inclusion is a nice hassle-avoiding option for those with a compatible device.

At CES, we saw Sony unveil its also-oddly-designed 2013 Blu-ray range, and its new speakers seem to be going down a somewhat similar design path.

Sony hasn't said anything on pricing yet, but both of these will be hitting the UK starting June 2013.